Little: Pandemic changing forever how Idaho residents live, work

The governor in a speech on Wednesday that it’s important right now for employers and workers to be flexible and innovative.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the way the state's residents live and work is being changed forever by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor on Wednesday in a speech about the future of work says it’s important right now for employers and workers to be flexible and innovative.

Little also announced the creation of a youth apprenticeship program funded by a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

It pairs young people, mainly juniors and seniors in high school but also students up to 24 years old, with businesses to give them workforce experience.

Little says Idaho businesses desperately need skilled workers.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus