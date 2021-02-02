Gov. Little to make announcement on Idaho COVID-19 fight

The address comes one day after the state expanded vaccine eligibility to those aged 65 or older.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is set to make an announcement about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor has not indicated what the announcement will be about, but his address comes one day after the state expanded vaccine eligibility to those age 65 or older. Vaccine slots for seniors filled up quickly Monday morning, with hospitals in the Treasure Valley reporting that their supply of vaccine doses were all earmarked by 9 a.m.

Those eligible for the vaccine will have the opportunity to sign up for appointments once healthcare providers get the next shipment, but it is unclear when that will happen, or how many doses Idaho will get.

The state has already opened up the vaccine to those in Group One, which included healthcare employees, first responders, teachers and childcare workers, correctional staff, and nursing home residents and workers.

Little issued an executive order last week aimed at increasing transparency in the vaccine rollout process by requiring healthcare providers and public health districts to report how many doses of the vaccine they have been allotted and how many shots have been given out.

