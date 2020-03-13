List of schools, events closed or canceled in Idaho due to the coronavirus

Organizations in the Treasure Valley and beyond are calling off events as a precaution, due to the spread of COVID-19. We're updating this list regularly.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video looks at how thoroughly we should be washing our hands to stop the spread of disease.

As the new coronavirus, COVID-19, continues its worldwide spread, event organizers throughout the U.S., and here in Idaho, are canceling or postponing big events in an effort to help curb the person-to-person transmission of the virus.

The unprecedented list of major cancellations includes the NCAA "March Madness" Tournament, major music festivals like Coachella, destinations such as Disneyland, as well as various sports leagues, conferences, and other popular events.

Idaho's first confirmed coronavirus case was announced on Friday and the number of confirmed cases has increased. See the latest and live updates here.

In Idaho, many local event organizers, school districts and universities are reconsidering regular plans, and either canceling or postponing events in which many people are brought together in one place.

The list below will be updated as new cancellations, closings or postponements are announced in alphabetical order.

Schools and universities

The Ambrose School - School will be temporarily closed, starting on Monday, March 16 through March 27. All activities and athletics are canceled.

Basin School District in Idaho City - All schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 until Monday, March 30.

Bishop Kelly High School - School is canceled on Monday, March 16. More details will be released sometime Sunday night. The school is planning what to do in the event of extended closures after Spring Break.

Boise School Districts - All Boise schools will be closed starting on Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 27. Staff will be at the schools on Monday so parents can pick up students' medications and personal belongings. All sports and activities are suspended until further notice. Just for Kids, the district's childcare provider, will also be closed. The district's administrative staff will meet this week and make a plan for if schools will be closed beyond March 27.

The Boise School District will now open four emergency day camps on March 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Taft, Morley Nelson, Whitney, and Garfield elementary schools. The day camps are available for K-6 students and must be dropped off in person and checked in with an employee. Students' parents must fall in general categories like healthcare providers, first responders and parents required to work.

Taft Elementary - 3722 N. Anderson St., Boise, ID 83703

Morley Elementary - 7701 Northview St., Boise, ID 83704

Whitney Elementary - 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise, ID 83705

Garfield Elementary - 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise, ID 83706

The district also has six food pantries at different community schools and are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Frank Church High School - 8051 W. Salt Creek Ct., Boise, ID 83709

Garfield Elementary - 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise, ID 83706

Morley Elementary - 7701 Northview St., Boise, ID 83704

Taft Elementary - 3722 N. Anderson St., Boise, ID 83703

Whittier Elementary - 301 N. 29th St., Boise, ID 83702

Whitney Elementary - 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise, ID 83702

Boise State University - All classes will be online for the remainder of the spring semester, starting on Monday, March 16. The university will also cancel all events that cannot include proper social distancing.

Caldwell School District - The school district will close down starting on Wednesday, March 18 until the end of Spring Break on March 29.

Caldwell Adventist Elementary School - The school will be closed from March 18 through March 29, with Monday and Tuesday being optional for students. Kindergarten through eighth grade will be moved to online classes for March 18 to 20.

Cassia School District - All county schools will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through March 29. On Monday, March 16, students and staff will get ready for the extended closure by getting learning materials and access to digital classwork, according to officials. "School administrators and officials will work with families to address learning and food needs," the board of trustees said.

Cole Valley Christian Schools - Schools will be closed until March 30.

College of Western Idaho - Spring Break will be extended from Monday, March 16 to Saturday, April 4. School officials urge students to be extremely cautious if they do decide to travel.

Concordia University School of Law in Boise - All classes will now be online, starting March 17. Interim Dean Latonia Haney Keith said that having classes online is in the best interests of students, teachers, staff, and the overall public.

Greenleaf Friends Academy - Closed starting Wednesday, March 18. School will resume March 30.

Hugs Child Development Center - School is canceled from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Idaho Arts Charter School - Closed until Monday, March 30.

Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine - Face-to-face instruction canceled, classes moving online starting March 16.

Idaho State University has canceled classes and closed community-facing clinics at its Meridian campus on Friday, March 13 to clean the facility.

Both the Kimberly School District and the Buhl School District will close on Monday, March 16 in order to give staff and teachers time to plan for any extended closures that may happen due to coronavirus. Both school districts will have class on Tuesday, March 17. The Kimberly School District wants to hear parents about what they may need in case of a closure. Click here for the survey in English and here for it in Spanish.

Kuna School District - All schools will be closed starting on Wednesday, March 18 until the end of Spring Break on March 29. Absences on Monday and Tuesday will not be counted against students.

Middleton School District - All schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16 until March 29. Due to the late notice, schools will be open from 9 a.m. to noon so students can gather their personal belongings. The school district urges parents and students to only come to school at that time to get essential items.

Nampa School District - All schools will be closed starting on Wednesday, March 18 until the end of Spring Break on March 29. Officials said staff and teachers are planning on how to teach if there is an extended closure. All attendance policies have been suspended in the district.

North Star Charter School - Closed from March 16 to March 27.

Northwest Nazarene University - Spring Break will begin Saturday, March 14 and end on March 30. After Spring Break, all classes will be online only. Normal in-class courses will resume on Tuesday, April 14, after Easter Break. NNU is also suspending all university-sponsored travel unless approved by a vice president.

Parma School District - Superintendent Jim Norton says all schools will close on Wednesday, March 18 and reopen on Monday, March 30.



Puentes Spanish Preschool - The school will be closed from March 16 to March 27 due to coronavirus concerns.

Sage International School of Boise - The school will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Salmon River Joint School District - Closed Wednesday through March 30

Twin Falls School District - Students were set to return to school on Wednesday, March 18, but district officials announced that all schools will be closed this week. Until the end of Spring Break on March 30, all schools, sports, preschool, childcare, etc will be closed. Staff members are asked to continue coming to work and get ready for any extended closures. "This is an unprecedented situation, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we respond to this dynamic situation and work to support our students, families, and staff throughout the closure," the district said in a statement.

The University of Idaho - Courses will all be online, starting March 23.

Vallivue School District - All schools will be closed starting on Wednesday, March 18 until the end of Spring Break on March 29. All attendance policies have been suspended in the district.

Vision Charter School - The school will be closed from Monday, March 16 through March 30. All activities and athletics are canceled.

Richard McKenna Montessori and High School - The charter schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through March 20. All classes will be online for that week. Spring Break will continue as planned from March 23 to the 27.

Rolling Hills Charter School - All classes will be closed until Monday, March 30.

Wendell School District - The county's elementary, middle and high schools will be closed starting on Monday, March 16 until March 29. Officials told KTVB that about 1,000 students will be affected by the closures.

West Ada School District - The school district reversed its previous decision and will now close all schools starting Monday, March 16 and will open on Monday, March 30 after Spring Break. The West Ada COVID-19 task force will meet and figure out if schools will be closed after Spring Break.

Westland Preschool and Kindergarten/Kids are Special People - The schools will be closed from Monday, March 17 until March 29.

Sunday afternoon, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced he is leaving the decision to close schools up to each Idaho school district.

On Sunday morning, The Idaho Education Association (IEA), an advocacy group for educators in Idaho, called on the Idaho Department of Education to close all schools in Idaho to address the novel coronavirus situation.

Athletic events

Boise State athletics - Boise State University has canceled all athletic events for the time being, including all home and road competitions. Many sporting events were already canceled by conferences, including the Mountain West Conference, which has canceled all spring sporting events until further notice. The women's basketball team had been scheduled to compete in the NCAA Tournament, but that has also been canceled.

Big Sky Tournament - Midway through the Big Sky basketball championship in Boise, the conference announced it was canceling the remainder of the tournament. The cancellation affected games at CenturyLink Arena for Idaho State University's men's team and the University of Idaho women's basketball team.

The Idaho High School Activities Association has postponed all cheer/dance and debate competitions.

Race to Robie Creek - The annual half-marathon was set for April 18, but organizers say it is being pushed back. The new date has not yet been announced.

Idaho Youth Soccer - All of IYSAA league games are suspended through March 30. Team practices will be up to each individual club.

Public festivals, events and venues

Meridian Senior Center - The Meridian Senior Center will be closed as a precaution due to the Coronavirus from March 16 through March 31.

Boise Towne Square Mall - Beginning Monday, March 16 the Boise Towne Square Mall will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual stores inside the mall may temporarily close down or have more limited hours, according to Boise Towne Square.

YMCA - The Treasure Valley Family YMCA will close multiple sites on Monday, March 16 until March 22. All classes and programs, excluding Child Development, are now canceled. The YMCAs closed includes:

Caldwell YMCA

Downtown Boise YMCA

South Meridian YMCA

West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center

Healthy Living Center

YMCA Camp at Horsethief Reservoir

Canyon County - A spokesperson for Canyon County announced on Sunday night all non-essential visits to the courthouse, DMV, and administration building will need to be postponed starting on Monday, March 16. All essential business should be done over the phone or online, if possible.

Diocese of Boise - Bishop Peter Christensen is urging all Catholics over the age of 70, as well as those having conditions which make themselves vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus, to forgo attending mass on Sundays. Any persons having cold symptoms, or any other illness, or debilitating effects from disease are encouraged to stay home. Meanwhile, masses will continue as regularly scheduled. Read the Bishop's full statement.



Discovery Center - The center will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Federal courthouses - The federal courthouses in Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Pocatello will remain open, but all public events and ceremonies at those locations are canceled. Anyone who has traveled from China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or the Seattle or Tacoma area in the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter a federal courthouse.

Ada County Courthouse - Members of the public will no longer be allowed into the Ada County Courthouse except for criminal trials. The only people allowed in will be attorneys, jurors, parties to a case, witnesses, victim support people, county personnel, and judges. Tents and laptops will be set up to check those entering.

Bogus Basin announced that they will be closing all lodge facilities, no longer offer night skiing, and change their weekday hours to 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. They will also close the rental shop, Ski and Snowboard School, mountain coaster, tubbing hill, all nordic operations. The lodge will only be accessible for lockers and restrooms, according to officials.

Brundage Mountain Resort announced they are making some changes in operations in response to COVID-19, effective Monday, March 16.

Guest services and tickets will be available. Brundage Mountain lodge facilities will be open for bathroom and locker access only. Smoky’s Bar & Grill will operate via a walk-up window.

The rental and retail shop will have monitored access to ensure they do not become crowded. Ski + Ride School will operate by advance reservations only and only for private lessons.

Kids Club and Daycare will be closed until further notice. The Activity Barn is scheduled to operate on its regular schedule.

There will be no change in normal operating hours for the chair lifts.

Sun Valley Resort - Effective March 16, Sun Valley Resort will close all mountain operations for the remainder of the 2019-20 winter season. According to a press release from Sun Valley CEO Bruce Ferry, all winter lift tickets or any other activity dated March 16, 2020 or earlier will be refunded.

Boise Art Museum - Will be closed March 17 through March 31. If additional tours, events, and activities are canceled after March 31, they will communicate those changes via email, through social media, and on their website.

Boise Public Library - Effective Monday, March 16, the following services and programs will be suspended system-wide:

Homebound services

The Boise Public Library volunteer program

Book donations

Tree City Book sales at the Main Library store. Online sales will continue.

Boise Parks and Recreation - Effective immediately, all programming at the Dick Eardley Senior Center is postponed and the center is closed to the public until further notice. The kitchen will remain in use by Metro Meals on Wheels to continue meal prep and lunch services. Those meals will be available at a small cost. Participants can pick them up curbside Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City of Boise's coronavirus page is here.

All programs and outreach are cancelled through end of March.

All scheduled meetings and events in the Multipurpose Rooms have been canceled and will be rescheduled, if needed.

All toys have been removed from the Children’s Area.

Games and puzzles are temporarily unavailable to the public.

Most kits are not available for checkout.

Not accepting book donations.



City of Meridian - All city-sponsored events taking place through April 15 meeting the guidelines below will be affected:



Events that will draw audiences or participants from communities, states, or countries with confirmed community (person-to-person) spread of COVID-19

Events held indoors that bring together more than 250 people where social distancing of six feet or more is unlikely or not possible.

The event's primary audience includes or may expose high-risk populations, including adults over the age of 60 years, and people with underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes, regardless of the number of attendees.

A spokesperson for the City of Meridian said a full list of cancellations will be posted to Meridian's COVID-19 webpage by the evening of Monday, March 16.

City leaders also strongly encourage community organizations to postpone or cancel events that meet the criteria listed above.

Meridian City Hall continues to be open for business, but if you have any question about your condition and need to conduct city business, you're asked to call City Hall first, as many questions can be answered over the phone or online.

Meridian Public Library - All Meridian Library District locations are closed through March 31.

Treefort Music Festival - The Treefort Music Fest, a popular event that brings thousands of people to Boise each year, has been postponed until the fall. Originally planned for March 25-29, it is now rescheduled for Sept. 23-27.

Boise Pride Festival - The 31st annual Boise Pride Fest has been rescheduled for the fall. The event was originally scheduled for June, but will now be the weekend of Sept. 11-13.

Sun Valley Film Festival - The annual Sun Valley Film Festival, scheduled for March 18-22, has been canceled. Organizers said they are looking forward to continuing the festival next year.

Expo Idaho - The Board of Ada County Commissioners has canceled or postponed all events at EXPO Idaho through April 30. The cancellations begin immediately. Visit the Expo Idaho website for updated information on canceled or postponed events.

Idaho Center - The Ford Idaho Center is no longer allowing gatherings of 250 people or more after City of Nampa officials announced the ban Friday morning. The ban is in effect through March 31. All concerts and other events at the Ford Idaho Center will be canceled.

Canyon County Fair Building - all March events have been postponed until further notice. For questions contact the Canyon County Fair Office at 208-455-8500.

Morrison Center - As of Thursday, March 12, the Morrison Center plans to "stay the course with our programming schedule." However, many individual events are being canceled or postponed by the artists or event organizers, so attendees should keep a close eye on the Morrison Center website for updates.

Barber Park (Boise) - Ada County Parks & Waterways will no longer take new bookings for the Barber Park Education and Event Center through May 31.

City Club of Boise - The City Club of Boise has canceled all events through the first part of April, including forums planned for March 17 and April 1, as well as the Marilyn Shuler Forum on Human Rights on April 2. Anyone registered for an event can contact City Club for refunds.

Nampa Civic Center - City of Nampa officials announced a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more at the Nampa Civic Center on Friday morning. The ban goes into effect immediately and will last through March 31. All concerts and other events at the Nampa Civic Center will be canceled.

Boise Flower and Garden Show has been postponed until March 2021. The event was scheduled to be held at the Boise Centre on March 27-29. Tickets will be refunded.

Boise Philharmonic Association has canceled all events, concerts, rehearsals, and gatherings through April 30, 2020. These cancellations apply to the Boise Phil’s professional orchestra, youth orchestra, and Master Chorale.

2020 Idaho Miss Amazing was to be held at the College of Idaho on March 20-21. Organizers posted on their Facebook page that the event has been postponed. They are working to secure a new date and will let the public know when that occurs. Tickets already purchased will be good on the new date.

Bogus Basin Recreation Area will remain open, but all upcoming mountain events will be canceled, including the Bogus Basin Pond Skim. The bus service to and from the mountain will also be shut down.

The City of Caldwell canceled the Mayor's State of the City, all city recreation events, all events at the Caldwell Event Center, and will revoke permits for gatherings of 250 people or more. The city also announced that they are also suspending travel for all city employees for 90 days.

Eagle Public Library and Parks and Recreation classes, events and programs as of Saturday, March 14 are canceled until further notice. Eagle City Hall and the Eagle Public Library will be open during regular business hours.

WinCo Foods announced it will be temporarily closing various stores from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. over the next week so they can clean and restock.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.



Facts not fear: More on coronavirus