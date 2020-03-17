Latest Idaho coronavirus updates: 9 confirmed cases statewide, Gov. Little to give update at 10 a.m.

See the latest COVID-19 news in Idaho. We're constantly updating this article.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video takes a look at how you can still enjoy parks in the Treasure Valley while many schools, businesses and city buildings are closed.

We are continuing to track Idaho news and updates regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and what officials are doing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Scroll down for latest updates to our live blog.

Here's what you need to know:

Latest updates:

Wednesday, March 18

10 a.m. -- Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference on the latest coronavirus updates at 10 a.m. The address will be streamed live in this article and on KTVB's YouTube page.

8:30 a.m. - The State of Idaho says 468 people have been tested in Idaho either through the state lab or through a commercial lab. 35 people are being monitored by the state.

Tuesday, March 17

6:31 p.m. - South Central Public Health District announces a fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus in Blaine County. The patient is over the age of 80 and is isolated at a hospital. How she got it is unknown.

6:05 p.m. - Eastern Idaho Public Health announced that the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Madison County is a BYU-Idaho student. The man, who is in his 20s, started feeling ill before traveling back to Idaho.

3:25 p.m. - Caldwell School District will offer free meals for children Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20. Children, age 18 or younger, will receive breakfast and lunch at designated distribution sites throughout Caldwell.

Meals will be distributed from 10 to 11 a.m. from school buses manned by Caldwell School District teachers, staff, and parent volunteers.

3:07 p.m. - Eastern Idaho Public Health announces the first confirmed case in Madison County. Officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg with more information.

10:50 a.m. - St. Luke's announced they will begin conducting drive-up coronavirus testing and putting up tents to hold supplies. Patients will stay in their cars during the screenings to help avoid spreading COVID-19 to others in the hospital.

The first two drive-up tents will be put up Tuesday at St. Luke's Wood River and St. Luke's Meridian hospitals, which St. Luke's calls "the sites with the greatest need." They will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and patients can be tested from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week.

Additional testing sites will come to Boise on Wednesday, and St. Luke's is evaluating additional sites in Elmore County, Fruitland and the Magic Valley.

Patients in Nampa can be screened and tested at Saltzer's parking lot located on our St. Luke's campus in Nampa.

Anyone who shows up for screening but does not meet the criteria for testing will be sent home in order to conserve supplies.

10:17 a.m.- The city of Star, Idaho declares a state of emergency. Mayor Trevor A. Chadwick said in a press release that the city is doing all it can to protect the citizens of Star and announced the "activation of all local disaster emergency plans and state emergency assistance".

10 a.m. -- Ada County officials will hold a press conference on how the county is planning to respond to the COVID-19 strain. Officials from Central District Health will be in attendance, along with the Ada County Sheriff, the coroner, the prosecutor's office and officials from the county elections office and assessor's office.

9:46 a.m.- Central District Health confirms 7 total cases of COVID-19 in Idaho

Central District Health received confirmation on Tuesday that the third case of COVID-19 has been found in Ada County. According to documents, the patient is a female under the age of 50. Officials from CHD said the patient displayed mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

According to CHD, the patient has not been associated with any confirmed cases in Idaho and may have been in contact through travel-related interaction.

The third confirmed case in Blaine County is a female over the age of 50. Officials from the South Central Public Health District said the woman self-isolated once she began showing symptoms, did not require hospitalization and is in her home recovering well.

Monday, March 16

5:50 p.m. - Canyon County, Nampa, and McCall all declare states of emergency.

3:24 p.m. - The City of Nampa announces a state of emergency. City Council will vote to ratify it during a meeting on Monday evening. More information will be released sometime Monday night.

2:57 p.m. - The confirmed case of coronavirus in a 70-year-old woman was confirmed to be in Blaine County, according to officials at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Previously, officials did not release where the woman was from.

2:30 p.m. - Boise Mayor McLean announced that all City of Boise facilities, excluding the Boise Airport and city parks, will now close down for an unknown length of time due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

12:30 p.m. - Ada and Canyon counties, along with the cities of Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Garden City, Greenleaf, Kuna, Melba, Meridian, Middleton, Nampa, Notus, Star, and Wilder are making emergency announcements. The declarations, which follow Gov. Brad Little's emergency declaration for the state of Idaho, grants those jurisdictions emergency powers and will help them coordinate efforts with each other.

Idaho public health experts recommend that organizers postpone or cancel mass gatherings and public events in the following situation:

The event will consist of 50 people or more people. This is recommended for the next eight weeks.

Please visit www.cdc.gov for additional information on mass gatherings.

8:30 a.m. - Still 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, more tested

The latest confirmed Idaho coronavirus case numbers remain at 5. As of Monday morning, 31 are being monitored and 270 people have been tested in Idaho at state and private labs.

7:50 a.m. - Ada County Courthouse announces restrictions.

Sunday, March 15

6:45 p.m. - Elementary students at Richard McKenna Charter School in Mountain Home exposed to coronavirus

According to the Richard McKenna Charter Schools' Facebook page, one or more elementary school students were exposed to COVID-19 by a family member that tested positive for the virus. The students are now under quarantine and are being monitored. The charter schools are now closed until the end of Spring Break on March 29. Parents are urged to contact the school by email if their children begin experiencing symptoms.

See our previous updates and more info on the first five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho here.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus