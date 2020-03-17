Latest Idaho coronavirus updates: 7 confirmed COVID-19 cases

See the latest COVID-19 news in Idaho. We're constantly updating this article.

Tuesday, March 17

We are continuing to update our comprehensive list of school closures, event postponements and more.

10:17 a.m.- The city of Star, Idaho declares a state of emergency. Mayor Trevor A. Chadwick said in a press release that the city is doing all it can to protect the citizens of Star and announced the "activation of all local disaster emergency plans and state emergency assistance".

10 a.m. -- Ada County officials will hold a press conference on how the county is planning to respond to the COVID-19 strain. Officials from Central District Health will be in attendance, along with the Ada County Sheriff, the coroner, the prosecutor's office and officials from the county elections office and assessor's office.

The press conference will be held on the steps of the courthouse starting at noon, and will address changes to county processes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt residents' daily activities.

Officials are expected to answer questions about filing taxes, renewing driver's licenses, and how the court system will proceed, among other topics.

The conference will be streamed live at the top of this story.

9:46 a.m.- Central District Health confirms 7 total cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, 3 cases in Ada County.

Central District Health received confirmation on Tuesday that the third case of COVID-19 has been found in Ada County. According to documents, the patient is a female under the age of 50. Officials from CHD said the patient displayed mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

According to CHD, the patient has not been associated with any confirmed cases in Idaho and may have been in contact through travel-related interaction.

Monday, March 16

5:50 p.m. - Cayon County, Nampa, and McCall all declare states of emergency.

3:24 p.m. - The City of Nampa announces a state of emergency. City Council will vote to ratify it during a meeting on Monday evening. More information will be released sometime Monday night.

2:57 p.m. - The confirmed case of coronavirus in a 70-year-old woman was confirmed to be in Blaine County, according to officials at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Previously, officials did not release where the woman was from.

2:30 p.m. - Boise Mayor McLean announced that all City of Boise facilities, excluding the Boise Airport and city parks, will now close down for an unknown length of time due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

12:30 p.m. - Ada and Canyon counties, along with the cities of Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Garden City, Greenleaf, Kuna, Melba, Meridian, Middleton, Nampa, Notus, Star, and Wilder are making emergency announcements. The declarations, which follow Gov. Brad Little's emergency declaration for the state of Idaho, grants those jurisdictions emergency powers and will help them coordinate efforts with each other.

Idaho public health experts recommend that organizers postpone or cancel mass gatherings and public events in the following situation:

The event will consist of 50 people or more people. This is recommended for the next eight weeks.

Please visit www.cdc.gov for additional information on mass gatherings.

8:30 a.m. - Still 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, more tested

The latest confirmed Idaho coronavirus case numbers remain at 5. As of Monday morning, 31 are being monitored and 270 people have been tested in Idaho at state and private labs.

7:50 a.m. - Ada County Courthouse announces restrictions.

Sunday, March 15

6:45 p.m. - Elementary students at Richard McKenna Charter School in Mountain Home exposed to coronavirus

According to the Richard McKenna Charter Schools' Facebook page, one or more elementary school students were exposed to COVID-19 by a family member that tested positive for the virus. The students are now under quarantine and are being monitored. The charter schools are now closed until the end of Spring Break on March 29. Parents are urged to contact the school by email if their children begin experiencing symptoms.

