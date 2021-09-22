The delta variant is leading to coronavirus cases in younger patients, including children.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene is holding its weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, covering the growing concerns about children contracting COVID-19 as the school year continues.

The meeting will be held Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. In a press release ahead of the news conference, Kootenai Health reported that the hospital reached the highest number of COVID-19 patients in its ICU. KREM will livestream the press conference in this story and on the KREM 2 YouTube page.

They currently have 43 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, while under normal circumstances the hospital only has 26 licensed ICU beds. That's an increase compared to the previous Wednesday when Kootenai reported 40 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, with 20 of those on ventilators.

Dr. Todd Hoopman, a critical care and pulmonology physician, will give an update on hospital capacity during today's press conference. He will be followed by Dr. Vanessa Carroll to speak about "pediatric trends and growing concerns."

A group of local doctors who are concerned about the return to school without masking, vaccination or social distancing requirements will also be available to answer questions at the press conference.

During last week's Kootenai Health press conference an ICU nurse gave an emotional account of what it has been like caring for increasingly younger COVID-19 patients.

"if they're able to talk, if they're not on a ventilator, a lot of them say they 'didn't think it would be me sitting in this bed," Emily Farness told reporters.