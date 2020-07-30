Top 8 questions answered about Kootenai Health's procedures amid pandemic

Kootenai Health created a myth busting fact sheet on claims made about the hospital.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Theories about coronavirus have been circulating online since the beginning of the pandemic.

Kootenai Health created a myth busting fact sheet on claims made about the hospital. It also included answers to questions on masking, finances, testing and coronavirus.

Here are some answers to questions regarding the hospital:

1. Does Kootenai Health get money for identifying a positive COVID-19 case?

Kootenai Health says it does not receive money based on COVID-19 lab results. The hospital is providing community drive-through testing as a public service. Hospital leaders said lab testing fees charged for the tests do not cover the cost to run the center.

2. Why do people say Kootenai Health is making extra money due to COVID-19 case numbers?

“It’s hard to know how rumors get started. At the beginning of COVID-19, many hospitals canceled non-urgent procedures to make sure they had patient rooms available to care for COVID-19 patients and to conserve personal protective equipment, PPE," hospital leader said. "All hospitals received federal stimulus money during the shutdown to help maintain baseline operations without non-urgent surgical revenue. Kootenai Health also received some stimulus funding because of its status as a rural referral center. Early on in the pandemic some hospitals in “hot spots” received additional stimulus funds because they were severally impacted by COVID-19 patients. Kootenai Health did not receive a hot spot stimulus. It’s also important to note that the stimulus money Kootenai Health has received to date does not equal the amount of income lost due to the ongoing pandemic.”

3. Are hospitals “padding the numbers” of COVID-19 cases to get more federal funding?

Hospital leaders said falsifying data about patient diagnoses would be illegal and unethical.

“It would also mean our 3,500 employees and physicians have collectively agreed to put their professional reputations on the line by providing false information,” hospital leaders said.

4. Did Kootenai Health mandate masks for the community?

Kootenai Health doesn’t have the authority to mandate masks, hospital leaders said. The hospital does require all people entering the building to wear a mask at all times.

“We support the decision to mandate masking to help keep our community safe,” hospital leaders said.

5. If the hospital is at capacity, why are some people furloughed?

Kootenai Health leaders said no employees who provide direct patient care are furloughed.

“At the start of the pandemic some employees who had little work to do (because non-urgent cases were postponed) took a furlough or were redeployed in other areas. Currently, all non-patient care employees are taking one extra day off per pay period as part of our financial recovery plan,” hospital leaders said.

6. How many critical care beds do you have?

Kootenai Health has 26 beds in its Critical Care Unit, leaders said. Six more hospital rooms have been converted into critical care rooms with the necessary equipment, air flow and supplies, according to hospital leaders.

7. Is Kootenai Health continuing non-urgent surgeries?

Kootenai Health leaders said they are working to care for the entire community.

“If we stop doing all non-urgent procedures many community members who need procedures will be left waiting,” hospital leaders said. “Delaying medical care can be a safety concern. Just because a surgery is not urgent, does not mean it doesn't need to be done in a timely manner. We are still working on the backlog of procedures from the March/April shutdown.”

8. Does Kootenai Health have enough ventilators?