Ketchum city council member calls for stricter enforcement of mask ordinance

The mask ordinance, which is included in Ketchum’s Health Order 21-02, states that anyone in violations of the order will receive an infraction with a $100 fine.

KETCHUM, Idaho —

The city of Ketchum implemented a mask ordinance in September of 2021.

City Councilwoman, Amanda Breen explained to the council during a meeting on January 3rd, the community members notified her, businesses were not enforcing the mask ordinance.

“I think the city should have done more outreach on the emergency order that is in place before the holiday season, unfortunately, that didn't happen but as we get through these next few weeks I would like to see the city really take the lead,” Breen said during the meeting.

According to a public recording of the meeting, no council members made comments on her remarks.

“I didn’t feel like there was sufficient response from the mayor and the city, I do believe that they sent some of our community service officers to a couple of businesses to remind them, I don’t think it worked



The mask ordinance, which is included in Ketchum’s Health Order 21-02, states that anyone in violations of the order will receive an infraction with a $100 fine. According to Breen, the city has yet to issue a single infraction. With looming concerns coming from the community, she believes it’s time to better enforce the mandate.

“None of us ever said we want to send the masked police out and start citing everybody that's not what I, and many people in our community, are saying or what we are asking the city to do,” Breen said. “There's a lot more outreach and a lot more a warnings and strong pressure that could be put on some be businesses here that just don't feel like they are subject to what is luckily a temporary order.”

Breen fears that if citizens continue to go unmasked, it could impact Ketchum’s economy, and businesses will be forced to close.

“I know of two restaurants just this weekend near my house that are closed as well because we don’t have staff and we do have people testing positive and isolating.”



Ketchum City Council member, Jim Slanetz was present during the meeting and believes that enforcing a mask mandate is virtually impossible.

“I think it's everyone's personal responsibility and I think it’s a tough one to tell people to impinge on someone's right to breathing you know where it’s a little bit different than a lot of different laws,” Slanetz said.



He added, that many Ketchum stores and restaurants are opposed to the mandate because they believe it will hurt their business.



“I believe it’s more in the personal responsibilities of the businesses and the citizens to enforce it on themselves rather than to have government enforcement of that type of ordinance,” Slanetz said.



Ketchum City Council members will meet on January 18th, to discuss a possible extension to the city’s mask ordinance.

Watch more Local News: