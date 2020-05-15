Ketchum woman with coronavirus finally goes home

Karen Roseberry was discharged from the hospital this week after a long battle with the virus.

BOISE, Idaho — A happy update now to a story we first brought to you a few weeks ago.

Remember Karen Roseberry?

She's the Ketchum woman who was battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

Well, she's now back home.

We first introduced you to Karen when we spoke with her from her hospital bed.

She was able to finally leave the hospital Wednesday and that moment was captured on video. Healthcare workers lined up to give her a big send-off.

Karen has been battling the coronavirus since mid-March.

She was originally flown from Ketchum to St. Luke's in Boise. Then she moved to Vibra Hospital last month.

She will still have to do physical therapy to learn how to walk again after she lost muscle because of the coronavirus.

The video shows she is in good spirits.

And last month she told KTVB that once she's fully recovered, she plans on hiking in the mountains.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus