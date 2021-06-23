Just over half of Idaho adults received COVID-19 vaccine

Officials say it happened in the state about two months after the 50% mark was reached nationwide.

BOISE, Idaho — Just over half of Idaho adults have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said Tuesday that the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4. But she says the state continues to make slow gains in vaccination rates.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Idaho has the eighth-lowest adult partial COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country.

