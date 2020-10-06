'Days of Our Lives' star almost had both legs amputated for COVID blood clots, publicist says

It's believed Judi Evans contracted COVID-19 in the hospital while recovering from a horse riding accident, her publicist says.

"Days of Our Lives" star Judi Evans has been diagnosed with COVID-19, contracting it during a hospital stay for an injury suffered in a horse-riding accident, according to her publicist. The disease almost forced her to have her legs amputated twice.

Evans, 55, ended up with several broken ribs, a fractured leg, a broken collarbone and broken vertebrae in her lower back from the accident, USA TODAY reports. Her publicist, Howie Simon, said Evans has been hospitalized for more than three weeks.

Evans wanted to get tested for COVID-19 after being in close contact with other patients who had been found positive, according to USA TODAY. Simon reportedly said the hospital did not have Evans wear masks when she was near COVID patients while awaiting x-rays and other tests.

Simon said on Facebook that Evans was experiencing mild symptoms, but almost had her legs amputated twice due to blood clots from COVID-19. She remains in the hospital for monitoring.

Despite all that, Simon tells Fox News that Evans appears to be back to her "normal funny self" and is grateful for the well-wishes she is receiving.

A photo of Evans in her hospital bed was posted to a Facebook fan page Tuesday night. She held a sign reading "Thank you!! Your love and prayers and support have meant the world to me!!"