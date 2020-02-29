Darrain Staab is a junior at WSU and still has a few months left of studying in Florence, Italy.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University students studying abroad in Italy are being asked to return to the United States.

The 79 students that are in Italy are being told to self-quarantine once they arrive home.

Darrain Staab is a junior at WSU and still has a few months left of studying in Florence, Italy. She planned on staying there unless the travel advisory level increased to three. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued that advisory to three Friday afternoon.

Staab said she recently visited a nurse as an extra precaution to protect herself against the coronavirus. She has also started to see more and more people out wearing masks. While she recognizes it is better to be safe than sorry, she cannot help but feel disappointed her time in Italy is coming to an unexpected end.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking because, I said in the last interview, I was really excited to stay and be able to experience all these new things that I have planned for the next two and a half months so it’s pretty sad,” Staab said. “I think all of us have the same mindset of let’s go home now since it is a level 3.”