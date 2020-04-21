Increased testing capacity in Idaho is needed before people can safely return to work

Crush the Curve Idaho told KTVB that they've obtained thousands of COVID-19 tests. They now want to test anyone who needs a test to see if they have the disease.

BOISE, Idaho — The answer to re-opening our economy lies in testing, according to health experts. Tommy Ahlquist, a former ER doctor turned businessman, said a privately funded mission will give Idaho the capacity of widespread testing that will start the process of getting people back to work.

Crush the Curve Idaho co-founder Ahlquist said Idaho has flattened the curve, but the next step is rampant testing. That's why his initiative has been working on getting thousands of test kits into the state. Ahlquist wants to help get people back to work safely and identify hot spots as soon as they come up.

“We are in this mess as a state, as a country, because we weren't ready for testing,” Ahlquist said.

Testing kits are in short supply across the country. Ahlquist told KTVB he was able to find and procure the kits from two different sellers, resulting in thousands of test kits coming to Idaho.

“They’re from US companies, they’re being made here in the United States and we’ve been able to get ourselves in line to get those kits,” he said.

Once someone gets tested through Crush the Curve, they're sent to one of two commercial labs.

“The two commercial labs we're using, at the University of Washington and one in Memphis, fully accredited labs. Have plenty of reagent to run the test,” Ahlquist said.

Testing in Idaho was very limited, with a lot of different criteria people had to meet in order to get tested. Before community spread was identified in Idaho, people had to have traveled to an area where there was community spread and be showing symptoms.

“We have plenty of kits to collect the test for COVID-19 and anybody that has symptoms, please come to us because we want you to get tested,” Ahlquist said. “The reason you weren't tested before is people didn't have kits, now we have kits.”

Since there are kits now, Ahlquist says the restrictions on getting tested are being loosened.

“The first week, we didn’t want to get overwhelmed. So, we had essential workers and people with symptoms, now we’re loosening that up,” he said. “If you need a COVID-19 test you should come to one of our facilities and get a COVID-19 test.”

State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said on Viewpoint she wanted the state to be at a higher level of testing capacity.

“We think everybody that needs a test, that is anyone that is sick with symptoms suggestive of COVID, they should be able to get testing. That's where we need to be,” she said. “So, we can meet the demand in testing, people can know if they're infected or not and stay home if they're sick."

Hahn also said the state has been disappointed like everyone else throughout the nation. However, the state lab was one of the first in the country of public health labs to start testing. Then commercial labs started to increase their testing.

“We’ve seen a tenfold increase from the commercial sector over the past two weeks,” she said.

Meanwhile, the increase in testing capacity is important for Idahoans who want to return to work safely.

“We need to start doing something to get people back to work and navigate this. We have bent the curve; the curve is flattened. The curve has been crushed,” Ahlquist said. “We have plenty of capacity in our hospitals. So now what? That now what depends on testing, period.”

In the meantime, with more testing, there could be more positive cases. Ahlquist told KTVB this isn’t necessarily a bad thing though.

“Our hospitals will still be at capacity and that will be encouraging that with, again really good precautions and the right steps going back, we can get back to work,” he said.

