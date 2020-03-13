I'm in construction - is my work 'essential'? Can I visit my grandma? Your coronavirus questions answered

From what to do with your 401k to if it's safe to eat at restaurants, our sister station in Portland answered some of the most common questions about the coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. — SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER

Q: I am curious whether having family members (who live outside the home) are permitted to visit elderly parents during the shelter at home order.

A: Under Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's executive order, you are allowed to travel to visit a family member. However, if you're visiting an elderly individual, you should avoid doing so in the first place, as they are particularly susceptible to getting coronavirus.

If this individual is at an assisted living home, Oregon DHS limited all visitation to essential medical personnel and emergency personnel. You can only visit residents who are in the end of life care.

Q: I work at a construction company. Is my industry considered an essential business and exempt from certain stay at home order provisions?

A: If you cannot work 6 feet apart and maintain social distancing, and you can’t telework, you shouldn’t be working. That business should close according to Gov. Brown’s executive order. On a call with reporters Tuesday, Gov. Brown said she may come out with specifics on what jobs are essential vs. non-essential if they hear people are not complying.

Q: One of the most popular golf courses in Oregon is in the small community of Bandon at the southern coast. They are not closing doing their part to protect their employees from all the guest that come in from states all around Oregon. Are they not following the governor's recommendations because they are exempt??

A: Golf courses are allowed to operate under governor’s exec order but they should be maintaining 6 feet social distancing. If they’re unable to maintain this, they need to close.

SOCIAL LIFE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING

Q: Can I still use my reusable bags for grocery shopping?

A: The only store chain KGW has found so far in Oregon that has banned reusable bags is New Seasons. At some stores, like Safeway, you'll have to bag your own groceries if you bring your own bags.

Q: Can I get food at a food cart? Are you allowed to sit down and eat at food cart pods?

A: Yes, food carts are likely going to remain open. But to be safe, you should order your food to go and maintain proper social distancing from anyone else waiting. You shouldn't "hang out" at the pod and congregate.

Q: Is it safe to order from restaurants through GrubHub, Doordash, etc.?

A: Your food is likely going to be completely safe, according to Stephen Morse with Columbia University. Cooked foods are not a concern, unless someone sneezes on your food. The danger is your interaction with the delivery person – so see if they can leave the food outside (and leave tip outside or tip electronically). You should also wash your hands AFTER opening food containers and bags.



Q: We are in our 70's and our house was just put on the real estate market: Is it safe to allow potential buyers to do a no-touch walk-though if they wash hands, wear shoe covers, are healthy and are adults? (NOT an open house). Or should we suspend all showings?

A: You should suspend showings for the time being. Coverings are good ideas, but you never know who could be walking through the house. Unless you're in a terrible financial situation, Dr. Wheeler recommends you postpone walk throughs for a bit and work with a realtor for a good virtual tour.

Q: I work retail and live with elderly grandmother. Should I self-quarantine even though I have no symptoms of COVID-19?

A: You're better off not scheduling play dates at this time. Kids can't maintain a social distance of 6 feet. If your kids have siblings, they are of course safe to play with them. When it comes to socializing you're better off calling friends on FaceTime or Skype.

Q: Is it safe to go grocery shopping?

A: Consumer Reports recommends people stay 6 feet away from other shoppers and wipe down a cart before and after use. Shoppers can also choose to go to the store when it’s less busy. An easy way to find out when a store has the highest foot traffic is by typing in the stores and location into a Google search.

Customers should also use a credit or debit card at the register to avoid exchanging money.

Q: Should I still use public transportation?

A: An official with the Oregon Health Authority said transportation agencies, including TriMet, have increased their cleaning procedures over coronavirus concerns.

Health officials also strongly recommend maintaining at least 6 feet of space on board a train or bus during this pandemic, although some riders say that's not possible. TriMet officials are pleading with the public not to use their services unless they absolutely have to.

Q: I take a water aerobics class. Some people are saying it’s safe from COVID-19 because of the chlorine. Is that correct?

A: According to the Pool Water Treatment and Advisory Group in England, swimming pools properly treated with chlorine are safe, but you should still showed before and after swimming. The CDC also says you shouldn't use chlorine on yourself to ward off the coronavirus.

Q: What about fruits and vegetables? You can’t wash them so should you just not purchase them?

A: Assume every fruit and vegetable has been touched by another person. Research of an earlier coronavirus said it could survive for several days on surfaces of some strawberries and lettuces, so rinse each one thoroughly. Do not use soap. Some experts recommend buying frozen fruit and vegetables instead of fresh.

Q: What about reusable bags for grocery shopping? Are they safe?

A: It’s unknown exactly how long the coronavirus can live on some surfaces, but stores around the country are recommending you either put your reusable bags made of cloth through the wash, or wipe down your reusable plastic bags with warm, soapy water. Some stores, like New Seasons in Portland, are doing away with reusable bags and are offering paper bags at no extra cost.

Q: Why are state parks open?

State Parks in Oregon closed on March 23 after Gov. Brown announced a shelter in place executive order.

Q: A group of my friends were hoping to go for a bike ride... is that OK, if we stay 6 feet apart while riding?

A: It should be safe if you're maintaining the social distance of 6 feet or more, but you should doctors don't recommend this kind of activity. Dr. Wheeler says, "I personally wouldn't do it or recommend it."

Q: I keep hearing that I should keep my windows closed. Is this true?

A: The disease is best transmitted via personal contact, not through the air. However, in healthcare settings, doctors and nurses are taking extra precautions and closing windows.

HEALTH

Q: For those cases that have recovered from COVID-19, how long did it take them to recover?

A: According to doctors, for mild cases, the time from infection to recovery is around 2 weeks (median) but can be up to 6 weeks in more serious cases. Some people have gotten better, but then became very ill around 10 days in.

Q: What happens when the curve finally goes flat? How long do we have to worry about COVID-19 hanging around? Will there always be a chance someone could get sick? Could this happen again?

A: Short answer is we have no idea. We don’t even know how spring and summer will affect it. We may or may not have to live with this virus from now on (look at 2009 H1N1). Yes, this could and very well may happen again, according to Dr. Wheeler.

Q: If one family member gets the virus, what should the other members do? Should they stay away from the room where this patient is quarantined?

A: Doctors recommend, if a person is sick in your home, they need to have their own room, own utensils and own bathroom if possible. Communicate with your doctor often and seek medical treatment if things get worse or they have trouble breathing.

Q: I notice that all the antibacterial soap is gone from all the stores. Yet, COVID-19 is a virus. Is regular soap effective against coronavirus? Or should we just use antibacterial soap?

A: Health experts say you don’t need anti-bacterial soap. Regular soap is just fine. Just make sure you wash for at least 20 seconds, and wash your hands often.

Q: Can sunshine kill the virus?

A: The CDC isn't sure if heat and sunlight can temper this strain of virus, as it hasn't been around for a full calendar year. Neither the WHO nor the CDC list sun exposure as a way to prevent coronavirus, because it can be transmitted in all climtes at this point. High-intensity UV light can kill some viruses, but natural sunlight doesn't have enough intensity to do this.



Q: Does washing your clothes kill the coronavirus?

A: Yes. The coronavirus can last longer on some fabrics, but to ensure you kill it, use hot water and let your clothes dry thoroughly in the dyer. This ensures any and all droplets of the virus dry out, which should inactivate it.

Q: Can an in-home oximeter help alert a person to coronavirus?

A: For most people this wouldn't be necessary. The symptoms of coronavirus are pretty easy to understand, and you'd be aware of them before your levels of 02 saturations fell much. Dr. Wheeler says a person with underlying pulmonary disease or a history of desaturation could consider having one in order to have better information to provide to their doctor.

Q: Is there a way to find out if you have had COVID-19 and recovered?

A: Right now, we don't know how long antibodies in an infected person's blood last in the case of COVID-19. This is something scientists are working on.

Q: If I get tested and I’m negative can I get the virus the next day? If so, do I have to be tested everyday? If not, then why the big push to be tested with no symptoms?

A: Dr. Wheeler says you can get the virus any day, any time. "The issue is asymptomatic spread. Until we have reliable data on who is infected and who isn’t, the only way we have to limit the spread is to ask everyone, sick and well, to self isolate. The only way we’re going to learn what we need to know about the virus is to find it, track it, and take whatever measures we can to limit its spread," Dr. Wheeler said.

Q: I've heard about possible vaccines for COVID-19 but what about anti-viral treatments?

A: According to Dr. Wheeler, a group in France treated coronavirus patients with an old malaria drug, and it was successful. Others are combining it with an antiviral, azithromycin, with success.

Bayer just announced they will donate 3 million tablets of Resochin (chloroquine phosphate) to be distributed nationally to treat COVID-19 cases. Dr. Wheeler, however, says the treatment isn’t 100% effective. In the French study, 25% of those treated still tested positive after 6 days - but that’s compared to 90% of people testing positive after the same amount of time, but without treatment.

Q: Is colder weather more dangerous for spreading the virus than hot weather?

A: There's no reason to believe this outbreak will die out when the weather gets warmer. There are no specific studies of coronavirus behavior as humidity goes up or down; we've seen significant spread in very humid areas like Singapore.

And schools letting out in the summer also allows for a large drop in flu and cold cases every year. Bottom line? According to the Harvard Center, “seasonality does not constrain pandemic viruses the way it does old ones.”

Q: Does smoking or vaping increase your likelihood of getting sick with the coronavirus?

A: The link hasn't yet been studied, but experts say there's every reason to believe smokers are at risk of more severe illnesses than non-smokers.

"In a nutshell, immune protection in the airways and lungs is compromised in smokers, with a marked increase in inflammation and less ability to prevent passage of particles into the lungs themselves. So - now might be a good time to consider quitting whether one is a smoker or a vapor," according to Claire Wheeler, an assistant professor at PSU/OHSU's School of Public Health.

Q: Can heat kill the virus?

A: Things like hot baths, hand dryers and ultraviolet lamps are not effective for killing the virus. The best way to do so is by using soap -- Dr. Wheeler says the virus relies on a coating of lipid (fats) to stabilize it - and soap works by breaking up globs of fat, so it strips away the lipids from the virus particle and it becomes inactivated.

Q: Is coronavirus like the chickenpox? So once you get it, you always have it?

A: Dr. Wheeler said we don’t know for sure that a person is fully immune to this virus after surviving an infection. Lasting immunity usually occurs after you’ve been infected with something, but we know this from work with human viruses. We have seen several cases of reinfection in people who got sick, got treated, and tested negative - and returned to the hospital, sick and testing positive again. Now this could be a testing error, a dip in virus counts that resulted in a false negative, people with particularly weak immune systems, or a true re-infection.

This is something that we will have to deal with in the years to come - will the vaccines being developed now even work in a year (not if the virus has a significant mutation)? Will they confer lifelong immunity or will we need annual or biannual re-inoculations? We just don’t know.

Q: If I don't have any symptoms, no fever or cough, why is there such an rush to be tested?

A: Dr. Wheeler says: "Two words: asymptomatic transmission. Right now it seems certain that people who feel fine, with no symptoms, can be infected, and contagious. Anyone who is infected, contagious, and asymptomatic (and this could be literally millions of Americans today) is especially dangerous to everyone around them, because neither they nor the people around them are likely to be practicing isolation and other preventive measures. Because of the way this virus is transmitted (and now there is growing concern that airborne transmission may be more robust than we thought), that person could be infecting everyone within 6 feet of them through the air, and everything they touch through direct contact."

Q: How long does the sanitizing effect of hand sanitizer last?

A: If you are required to apply hand sanitizer at your job, you should be doing it about once per hour. If you insist on using it, remember it can easily wear off the second you touch an infected surface. It starts working within 30 seconds to 1 minute, but remember: you're always better off washing your hands than sanitizing.

Q: Is it true that negative test results are faulty up to 50% of the time?

A: The opposite is much more likely. Viruses, while not technically alive, behave in many ways like living things in that they adapt to their surroundings. This is why we have a flu shot every year -- viruses mutate year after year, making themselves better able to thrive in our bodies.

"While the COVID virus seems to mutate much less effectively than influenza does, there is always the possibility that it will do so at some point. This is another argument for isolation and containment - viruses can only mutate to any great extent during an active infection," Dr. Wheeler said.

Q: How do you take care of yourself best when you get it?

A: You'll experience fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath if you have coronavirus. You should stay home, avoid public areas and stay away from other people. If your symptoms get worse, you should call your doctor's office, who will help you and alert your local health department.

Q: Can you get the flu or a cold and COVID-19 at the same time?

A: That’s entirely conceivable - depending on one’s level of public exposure. There is evidence that some morbidity and mortality that we’ve attributed to flu these past few months were actually COVID-related, not flu. We're not aware of any documented cases of this happening, but with limited testing, we can’t be sure. Also, sick people are often being tested for flu first, and if that test is positive, they aren’t tested for COVID. The presumptive diagnosis is flu. So we aren’t collecting data on that question in any significant way at this time.

Q: Do I need a prescription to get a test and are there any drive-thru sites in PDX or SW Washington?

A: You can’t get a prescription for a test and this point and there are no drive-thru sites in Southwest Washington or Oregon.

Q: Would having pneumonia shots help the elderly from the respiratory effects of the virus?

A: According to the World Health Organization, vaccines against pneumonia do not provide protection against the coronavirus. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Although these vaccines are not effective against coronavirus, vaccination against respiratory illnesses is highly recommended to protect your health.

Q: I am an overall healthy person but I’ve had pneumonia in the past and had a cold last week. Am I considered at risk because of my history of pneumonia? Am I safe to go to work?

A: You're at a slight risk. The symptoms described could be COVID or a cold, but there's no way of knowing. You should stay home for both your safety and the safety of others.

Q: Why are dental offices still open?

A: The Oregon Dental Association and the American Dental Association have proactively recommended to all dentists that they limit their procedures to emergent care only. There has been no mandate on the state level to completely shut down dental practices.

Q: What's the government doing for post office workers?

A: According to a spokesperson, gloves are available for employee use. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. The CDC, the WHO and the Surgeon General say there's currently no evidence that coronavirus can spread through mail.

The Post Office plans to keep running on a daily basis, as they're used to deliver medication, social security checks and online shopping purchases.

SCHOOLS

Q: How can we help feed kids who are out of school and need food?

A: Donate to - or volunteer with - the Oregon Food Bank.

Q: If my child's school is closed because of coronavirus, can I use sick time?

A: Yes - employees in Oregon have a right to use available sick time for a closure of their child’s school (or place of care) by order of a public official due to a public health emergency.

Q: Are teachers getting paid while school is closed?

A: Yes, it depends district to district, but at this point, all teachers are getting paid in Oregon.

Q: If kids are in the lowest risk group, why are schools being closed?

A: Although they are in the lower risk group, many of the people they interact with at school (teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers) are over 60 and should be in isolation. School is also closed to keep social interactions at a bare minimum, and therefore help "flatten the curve" of the spread of coronavirus.

FINANCES

Q: Has Oregon issued a tax deadline extension?

A: Taxpayers can file an extension with the IRS and the Oregon Department of Revenue, and they'll automatically get an extension for the Oregon return.

You can also file Form 4868 for the federal extension.

Q: Will Oregon create a rent or utilities freeze?

A: Sort of; many electric, water, telephone and natural gas utilities are now waiving fees for late payments. There is no statewide rent freeze yet, but Multnomah County has instituted a moratorium on evictions.

Q: What should I do with my 401K?

A: Stay the course, it’s tempting to sell and to hide, but the problem is, when you start feeling better, the economy and the stock market is already likely to have recovered significantly and interestingly enough, if you miss just the 10 best days in the stock market over the last 40 years, your returns were cut in half.

Q: If it's a good time to buy stocks, what should I buy?