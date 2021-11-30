Watch live: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare to discuss COVID-19 during weekly briefing

The briefing will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to hold its weekly COVID-19 media briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dr. Christopher Ball and Idaho Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds will attend the briefing.

The meeting comes as national health officials warn people of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, which President Joe Biden referred to as a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic".

Omicron was detected earlier this month in South Africa, while Pate said researchers don't believe it originated in the country. He added it was only identified there first because of their testing capabilities. Researchers believe it started in a country where vaccination rates are low but don't know exactly where.

Biden added it was inevitable that the new variant would reach the U.S., but said the country has the tools necessary to protect Americans, including COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

When Omicron arrives, Biden said America will “face this new threat just as we’ve faced those that have come before it.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of the new variant. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and Idaho medical expert, said there is not a lot known about the Omicron variant by the World Health Organization (WHO), but what researchers have seen has them worried.