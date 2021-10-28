Idaho's top COVID-19 stories from this week

While Idaho's COVID-19 numbers are improving, healthcare leaders are concerned about North Idaho as it becomes another coronavirus hotspot.

While the Gem State continues to make its way through the fourth wave of the coronavirus to hit Idaho, there is a glimmer of hope that the wave may dissipate or give way soon.

For the week of Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Idaho's positivity rate for COVID-19 tests dropped from 12.3% the previous week to 11.5%. In Ada County, the PCR rate dropped from 10.0% to 9.1% and Canyon County's decreased from 15.1% to 13.1%.

Idaho's two-week moving average of daily new cases is also starting to dip. As of Thursday, the Gem State's daily average case counts dropped to 1,088.29, down from Oct. 8's 1,279.07.

The Gem State's statewide vaccination rate for those eligible is at 54.9%.

However, healthcare leaders are still concerned about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho.

Healthcare leaders still worry about Idaho's high case numbers

COVID-19 case numbers have surged since mid-summer in Idaho, but they're starting to decline -- or at least level off -- in most parts of the state, Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday afternoon.

However, Jeppesen said, "the number of cases, hospitalizations, ICU stays and deaths remain too high."

1,344 confirmed and probable cases were reported around Idaho on Tuesday. The 14-day moving average of new cases has been 1,000 per day or more since September 9.

Jeppesen said while the trend is now heading in a "better direction," COVID-19 case numbers remain much higher "than they need to be," and hospitals are still stretched.

Also, Jeppesen said, the numbers are not improving in North Idaho, specifically in the Panhandle Health District. He said that the district accounted for 22% of the state's new COVID-19 cases in the week that ended Oct. 23.

North Idaho remains a hot spot region for COVID-19 cases

Health officials said Tuesday the Panhandle region’s coronavirus positivity rate is nearly double the state’s, and they pointed to the area being home to many who oppose vaccinations as the reason why, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“That’s probably a fair statement,” said Dave Jeppesen, Department of Health and Welfare director, during a media briefing.

Officials said North Idaho’s vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state. PHD has 93,390 residents who are fully vaccinated, 44% of the eligible population. That's the lowest of the state’s seven health districts.

Many North Idaho residents are skeptical about the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and don’t wear them, health officials said.

Dr. Kathryn Turner, the deputy state epidemiologist, said North Idahoans are also not very helpful when it comes to contact tracing for the coronavirus.

What's the timeline for young kids getting COVID shots after FDA panel vote?

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks. That includes questions about a heart-related side effect that's been very rare in teens and young adults despite their use of a much higher vaccine dose.

In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 hospitalizations reported, about a third requiring intensive care, and nearly 100 deaths.

