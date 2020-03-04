IdahoMakersUnite connects those in need of medical supplies

A new initiative was launched this week to give Idaho makers a chance to connect with facilities and healthcare workers that can't get certain supplies.

BOISE, Idaho — Science, technology, engineering, and math, right now the Idaho STEM Action Center is pivoting its focus to help those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.



They are doing it through a new initiative.



They launched it on Monday and it's called "Idaho Makers Unite."

KTVB spoke with Dr. Angela Hemingway, the Executive Director of the Idaho STEM Action Center Thursday afternoon via Facetime.



She says the point of this program is to give our Idaho community of makers an opportunity to connect with those facilities and frontline healthcare workers in need because they simply can't get certain supplies.

Right now, there are groups or makers all over Idaho. We're talking about the Burley area, Twin Falls, Post Falls and Shoshone.



And they are making everything from fabric masks to masks made from high-end material, and some are 3D printing masks and face shields.



"For me, science, technology, engineering and math, it's innovative, it's creative and we're able to highlight this phenomenal community of makers that we have in Idaho who are willing to step up and fill this very important need, to support our first responders and really I think it's just an opportunity for Idaho to come together and truly make a difference and fight this virus together," said Hemingway.

She says the idea for this initiative actually stemmed from a different one called "STEM at Home," which housed online resources where parents or educators who are at home with their children can access a variety of online resources.



Through that initiative makers reached out and said, "We're at home too, how can we help?"



Anyone who wants to help or needs help can text the word "make" to (208) 321-5614, and you'll receive information right to your phone with how you may do so.

