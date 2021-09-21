West Ada School District offers COVID-19 tests in order to get kids back in class quicker

Rapid COVID-19 tests have been hard to come by recently. In an effort to get students out of quarantine in back into class, the WASD is now offering tests.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Amid a shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests, students in Idaho's largest school district can now get a test through their school district's office.

According to officials from the West Ada School District, this is part of an effort to get students back into the classroom faster.

"We recognize some students are being asked to quarantine, who may just be sick with the cold or the flu, just need to stay home for a couple of days and then get back to school." West Ada spokesperson Char Jackson told KTVB on Tuesday. "Once that student gets a negative test and starts feeling better, they can get right back in school. They aren't tied to the quarantine time if they've had an exposure."

The effort is appreciated by West Ada families. Demand is so high, all 125 appointments are booked through the rest of the week, partially due to some families having trouble finding a test elsewhere, according to one who spoke with KTVB.

West Ada will continue to offer testing appointments for the foreseeable future, according to Jackson.

"It was an ordeal trying to find someplace to get [my husband] tested," West Ada mother Dawn Gray told KTVB. "I found out through the district that I could have my son come here and get the rapid result test, which was excellent."

Gray got her son tested at the district office Tuesday and said they only had to wait a day for an available appointment. Gray added that it is not only important to find out if her son has COVID-19 or amid showing symptoms but also to understand when he can return to school.

"It's huge because the timing of everything is based on whether you're positive if you're asymptomatic or not, ya know?" Gray said. "It's a lot of paperwork to look through to see the timing. I've been really good about keeping track of the first symptoms, which we didn't know if it was just a little cold or not. You don't know these days."

Primary Health CEO Doctor David Peterman has shown concern about relying on these rapid antigen tests in the past. Peterman said the rapid antigen test, which has a 15 minute turnaround time, is not the same as the traditional PCR test that takes three days for results. Because of that, the rapid test is not as accurate, according to Peterman.

"So what it means is they're missing some of the positives. It's likely worse than what they're recording," Peterman told KTVB.

However, West Ada will be offering both rapid and PCR tests at their district office testing site. And according to Preventative Health's appointment website, those looking to get tested can request both tests.

Which is welcome news to students who long to get back in the classroom.

"I like being at home, but it's not worth missing exams and tests and stuff," Rocky Mountain High School student Pierce Richardson said. "Now I have to go in after school to figure this stuff out. I like thriving in school, so I'd rather not be behind."

It's also a valuable asset to parents like Dawn Gray who want to keep her family safe.

"I know that there are people who just don't see it and know that this is available and it's extremely valuable. Especially if you have other people in the family that you're worried about," she said.

