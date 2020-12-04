Idaho unemployment claims jump again amid virus outbreak

Unemployment claims continue to skyrocket as the coronavirus outbreak leaves hundreds of Idahoans without work.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses the impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on state unemployment officials and what Idahoans can do to ensure they will receive their benefits.

(AP) — Another 31,000 Idaho residents filed for unemployment benefits last week as the state's economy shed thousands of jobs for the third consecutive week.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March.

Republican Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration on March 13 because of the coronavirus and followed with a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25.

Workers of all ages are being affected, with hard-hit sectors including accommodations, food services, health care and construction. Idaho has more than 1,230 virus cases and 18 deaths.

