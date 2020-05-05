x
Idaho's unemployment benefit fund looking strong, for now

The state estimated it had enough money to cover nearly 16 months' worth of unemployment benefits.
Idaho Department of Labor

BOISE, Idaho — Before the surge of coronavirus-related joblessness hit Idaho, the state estimated it had enough money to cover nearly 16 months' worth of unemployment benefits.  

That's far better than many states, but Idaho's unemployment trust could still fall short, depending on how long the pandemic lasts. 

Idaho Department of Labor market information director Salvador Vazquez says the state's unemployment trust is twice as solvent as it was during the Great Recession, so he believes it will withstand the current crisis. 

Idaho's solvency level is based on the claims filed through March. 

Joblessness numbers climbed dramatically in April.

