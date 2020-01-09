Idaho unemployed to get retroactive payments with Trump plan

The retroactive payments will cover a five-week-period beginning in late July and ending Aug. 29.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will pay $300 a week to unemployed residents under President Donald Trump’s supplemental aid plan.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that he's also looking to tap $15 million in federal coronavirus relief money to make sure the supplemental program applies to those receiving less than $100 in weekly state unemployment benefits who would otherwise be left out of the $300 federal supplement.

"Idaho is third among states for lowest unemployment rates, thanks to the investments and creativity of Idaho's businesses in safely reopening," Little said in a statement. "We chose to participate in President Trump's new program as part of a comprehensive approach to our economic rebound, which includes small business grants and return-to-work incentives."

The state's unemployment rate is 5%, with 45,000 residents seeking work.

Trump issued an executive memorandum last month creating the Lost Wages Assistance program and replacing the recently expired Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which paid an extra $600 per week to those receiving unemployment benefits.

The Lost Wages program is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).

