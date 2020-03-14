Idaho Supreme Court: Only certain cases will get hearings because of coronavirus

Before the Idaho Supreme Court's announcement, it was confirmed that there is now one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Idaho.

The Idaho Supreme Court announced on Friday evening that many court cases will have their hearings postponed due to the state of emergency that Gov. Brad Little enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Monday, March 16 to April 10, only in-person appearances in court will be allowed for child protection hearing, domestic violence cases, and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases. The Supreme Court urges all judges to have "telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings, including arraignments and mental health hearings."

Now all civil trials, hearings, and motions now need to be postponed. Cases involving high-risk individuals will also need to be rescheduled.

Only witnesses, jurors, parties, and attorneys will be allowed in the court, excluding criminal cases.

Before the Idaho Supreme Court's announcement, it was confirmed that there is now one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Idaho. Officials from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Central District Health Department said the woman is now at home recovering from the coronavirus and only had a mild case of it.

