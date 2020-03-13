Idaho State cancels Meridian classes amid coronavirus concerns

Officials say a student recently returned from an out-of-state conference where a case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State University has canceled classes at its Meridian campus Friday after a student who attends classes there recently returned from an out-of-state conference where a case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

The student and about a dozen others from the Meridian campus are currently in self isolation. All affected persons have been notified.

University officials say the facility is short on custodial staff so a crew is being brought in to fully clean the facility over the weekend.

The student accessed minimal areas in the facility and there is no indication that the student had any contact with, or entered, the portion of the building used by the West Ada School District

All faculty, students and visitors were told to return home. University employees who were sent home will receive paid leave.

All classes, labs, clinics, and other activities planned on the Meridian campus have been canceled until Monday, March 16.

Distance-learning classes originating from Meridian on Friday have been cancelled and courses transmitted from Pocatello and other ISU campus locations may be attended using Zoom video conferencing. Students are encouraged to reach out to their instructors.

