Idaho seniors excited for return of in-person visits

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said this week that longterm care facilities can begin planning in-person visits for vaccinated residents again.

BOISE, Idaho — Most residents in Idaho's long-term care facilities haven't seen their loved ones in person in over a year.

But thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, that is slowly starting to change. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have given a green light for in-person visitation with vaccinated residents in nursing homes.

Jenny Johnson, 78, lives at Good Samaritan Society Boise Village, and received her first coronavirus vaccine dose in December. Now fully vaccinated, she says she has been keeping up with her family digitally since the pandemic began, but misses the in-person visits.

Johnson says she understands the need to keep seniors like herself safe, but can't wait to give her family a hug.

“It didn’t feel the best. I love my family and I love hugs, but they kept us safe, and as my daughter said, ‘you’re in the best place you can be and I don’t have to worry about you’," she said. "But I am sure glad it looks like we’re coming to the end of the tunnel, I’ll tell you that.”

More than 40% of Idaho’s 19,006 were among those in long-term care facilities. Nursing homes like Good Samaritan have been following guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and got the OK this week to begin planning in-person visitation for vaccinated residents.

“I think God works in mysterious ways. My son called last night, and we talked on this little funny box here," Johnson said. "He told me he retires in June and is going to take a road trip. I said, 'that sounds like fun' and asked I asked him were he’s going. He said ‘how ‘bout Idaho?’ He says he will be here probably the first of July, and I could not be happier.”

In a statement, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says they are working on revisions to the guidance that will allow for in-person visits again.

“The Long-Term-Care Strike Team has been waiting for revised CDC and CMS guidance before drafting any changes to the existing guidance for long-term care facilities, but now that both have been received, they are working on revisions that align with the new guidance," the department said in a statement. "So stay tuned!”

CMS emphasized that while hugs are OK now, people should still wear masks and use hand sanitizer when visiting their loved ones. Outdoor visits should are the preferred method.

Good Samaritan is waiting on the updated guidance from the state to begin visits.

Johnson says she is staying patient.

“To be 78 and to feel good is a good thing," she said. "So I have a lot of blessings in my life, and I just would like to tell anyone listening, don’t give up. It’s going to be OK."

