Idaho coronavirus updates: 2,496 total confirmed cases, 82 deaths, 2,185 recovered; Gov. Little to speak at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27

Note: KTVB will live stream Idaho Gov. Brad Little's press conference on the third stage of reopening Idaho on Thursday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m. mountain time on KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel. If certain criteria are met, the third stage of Idaho Rebounds would begin on May 30.

9:42 p.m. - Some Idaho Power campgrounds to reopen on Friday

Several developed campgrounds in Hells Canyon and at C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home will open Friday as Idaho Power continues a phased reopening of recreational facilities that closed in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other popular day-use areas, including Twin Falls Park and boat ramp and the company’s park at Thousand Springs in the Hagerman Valley are also expected to open Friday.

Notable exceptions are Copperfield Campground in Hells Canyon and Scout Park at C.J. Strike, both of which will remain closed until further notice. Access across Swan Falls Dam south of Kuna and to the museum there also remains closed. According to Idaho Power, those locations will be among the last sites to reopen because they are close to Idaho Power facilities where power plant employees are most likely to come into contact with visitors.

An updated list of which sites are open is available here.

6:04 p.m. - Additional death reported in Twin Falls County

The state of Idaho and local health districts are reporting 32 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total of cases to 2,496. The state is also reporting an additional five "probable" cases. Another death was reported in Twin Falls County, where a total of 23 people have now died due to COVID-19. Statewide, the death toll now stands at 82. According to the state, 2,185 people have now recovered from the virus.

See our interactive map and timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

1:55 a.m. State releases 'guidance for gatherings' document

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and local public health officials have released a document designed to help event organizers determine whether a gathering can safely go forward.

The guidance is broken down by the stages of reopening, and includes tips like limiting entrances and exits, using barriers and signs to enforce physical distancing, and dedicate some staff to disinfecting areas that come into a lot of contact with people.

“We’re dealing with an unexpected disease that can show very mild or nonexistent symptoms in some people and have devastating effects on others, and we all must do our part to protect others by following these measures,” Governor Brad Little said. “In the coming months, our personal actions in following the recommended guidance and protocols will help us protect lives, preserve healthcare capacity, and rebound our economy more quickly.”

0:42 a.m. - McCall is canceling its annual Fourth of July fireworks display

McCall's yearly Independence Day fireworks display over Payette Lake is not happening this year. City officials and the Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel the show out of concerns about social distancing and the spread of coronavirus.

Instead, the community is planning a host of other events for the Fourth of July weekend, including a drive-in concert, boat brigade and a light-up caravan.

