Idaho to open 3 antibody treatment centers

The centers will help preserve hospital bed capacity for the severely ill.



Specific information about the exact location of the treatment centers will be made available in the coming days. Additional treatment centers may be added later.



North Idaho will be the priority, where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state and where local hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, limiting healthcare access for everyone else.



The new antibody treatment centers come in addition to antibody treatments already provided by hundreds of private healthcare providers across Idaho.



Little said he is directing $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to address constraints and emerging needs in Idaho hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. The funds will be used to make more physical space available to provide care for COVID-19 patients, address staffing shortages caused by workers getting sick or being exposed to the disease, and safely transition patients out of hospital settings to free up bed capacity.



"All of our hospitals, large and small, are asking more and more of our staff as our COVID hospitalizations continue to increase," said Dr. Rachel Gonzales, CEO of Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg and chair of the Idaho Hospital Association Board of Directors. "This additional funding will help us recognize them for their heroic efforts and fill in some of the gaps where we are stretched so thin."



Idaho health officials say since the COVID-19 vaccine was made widely available to everyone in May, nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.