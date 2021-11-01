Idaho Legislature asks judge to nix lawsuit over virus rules

Two Democratic lawmakers sued the Legislature and House speaker last week.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature says a judge shouldn't force its leaders to make additional accommodations for lawmakers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Democratic lawmakers sued the Legislature and House speaker last week.

They say the Statehouse is unsafe for them and others with chronic health conditions because coronavirus precautions are being ignored.

They want a judge to order the Legislature to allow lawmakers to participate remotely.

Attorneys for the Legislature on Monday asked a judge to refuse the request.