x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

coronavirus

Idaho lawmaker flouts stay-at-home order with church service

Tim Remington is pastor of The Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene.
Credit: KTVB/Logan Schenk
Coeur d' Alene pastor Tim Remington was appointed by Gov. Brad Little to fill a vacant seat in the Idaho Legislature.

BOISE, Idaho — A northern Idaho lawmaker led a church service on Sunday despite a statewide stay-at-home order by Gov. Brad Little to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

Republican Rep. Tim Remington is pastor of The Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene. 

The church held two services on Sunday. It's not clear how many people attended. 

Remington was appointed to the House of Representatives by the Republican governor in late January when another lawmaker was expelled after being convicted of defrauding the U.S. government. 

According to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Monday morning, Idaho has 325 confirmed cases of the virus and six deaths.

RELATED: Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 6 deaths, 342 cases, Boise Target worker tests positive

RELATED: North Idaho pastor sworn in to the Idaho Legislature

RELATED: Pastor who survived church shooting is Idaho's newest lawmaker: 'Sometimes the Lord opens doors we do not expect'

RELATED: Gov. Little appoints pastor to fill vacant Idaho House seat