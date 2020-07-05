Idaho inmates sue, claiming overcrowding at state prison

The inmates say cell blocks are so packed that the prison department can’t maintain sanitary toilets, putting them at risk during the coronavirus outbreak.

BOISE, Idaho — A group of inmates at Idaho’s largest prison is suing the state for overcrowding, saying cell blocks are so packed that the prison department can’t maintain sanitary toilets, putting them at risk during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Boise, the inmates say lawmakers have failed to adequately fund the Idaho Department of Correction despite a growing inmate population.

They say that means cells built to hold two people are now holding four or more. The prison's B and C blocks, for example, were designed to fit 252 inmates each, according to the complaint, but now hold a combined total of 824.

The group of inmates argue in the lawsuit that the overcrowding violates the eighth amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray declined to comment on the case because the lawsuit is ongoing.But in response to a grievance filed by one of the inmates in November, a staff member wrote back that the overcrowding would be "temporary" rather than a "permanent solution."

"The temporary time frame has not been established," the staffer wrote.