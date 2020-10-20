IDOC inmate dies of COVID-19 in Arizona hospital

The man was the third person incarcerated under IDOC jurisdiction to die after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

ELOY, Arizona — An Idaho man incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Correction died from the coronavirus this weekend.

Although an IDOC inmate, the man was being held in the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona. He was taken to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center on Oct. 1 for treatment of COVID-like symptoms.

After the man was admitted into the hospital, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He died Saturday night.