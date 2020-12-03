x
Idaho House approves $2 million to fight coronavirus outbreak

The House approved a fund request from Idaho Gov. Brad Little to go into an emergency fund for use around the state.
Credit: KTVB file
Idaho House of Representatives

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are moving at lightning speed to bolster the state's ability to fight the new coronavirus. 

The House voted 70-0 Thursday to approve a request from Republican Gov. Brad Little for $2 million to go into an emergency fund for use around the state. 

The Senate voted 35-0 Wednesday to approve the same request. 

Some of the money will be used by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to test for the virus. 

Lawmakers say Idaho will receive $4.5 million from the federal government, but it's not clear when the money will arrive. 

No one in Idaho has tested positive for the virus so far.   

