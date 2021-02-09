Idaho hospital leaders speak as threat of crisis care standards loom

The doctors will address staffing challenges, COVID-19 patient levels, and hospital capacity heading into Labor Day weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's hospital leaders will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon as the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state creates an increasingly dire situation for medical workers.

The address comes two days after Gov. Brad Little deployed the Idaho National Guard in an attempt to keep overburdened hospitals and their staff afloat amid a surge in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Little said then that he had been informed there were only four ICU beds left unfilled in the entire state - a risky situation not only for those sickened by coronavirus, but also any Idahoan who suffers a stroke, heart attack, serious injury, or any other ailment that required intensive medical care.

The governor pleaded with Idaho residents to get vaccinated, calling it the only way to slow the spread of the virus and keep the state from moving into a crisis mode in which hospital beds, ventilators and staff resources would be allocated for those who are likeliest to survive, leaving the more critically ill to die.

Forty-eight percent of Idahoans 12 and over are fully vaccinated. Children ages 0 to 11 are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. More than 98% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

In Thursday's briefing, Saint Alphonsus Health System Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer, St. Luke's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frank Johnson, and West Valley Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Augustus will address the patient levels, staffing challenges and hospital capacity heading into Labor Day weekend.

The briefing will be streamed live in this story. Check back for updates.

