Idaho hospital capacity stretched thin: COVID-19 media briefing live at 2:30 p.m.

The big focus is on hospital capacity after medical leaders enacted crisis standards of care.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is reporting about 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 along with 13 new deaths.

As of Friday, more than 670 people were in the hospital with COVID. That's a drop from our all-time record of 717, which was set last Thursday.

Meantime, ICU cases rose to 192, which is a new record.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

We will stream the briefing live in this story and on our YouTube channel.