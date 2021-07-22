Live at noon: Idaho health leaders to address rising COVID-19 cases

According to Health and Welfare, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has doubled since July 1. The vast majority of those people are unvaccinated.

BOISE, Idaho — Physicians at Saint Alphonsus Health System, St. Luke's Health System, and Primary Health are set to hold a briefing Thursday amid another surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has doubled since July 1. Officials say the vast majority of those being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 now are unvaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 683,866 Idahoans - or about 40% of the state's population - are fully vaccinated. More than 2,100 residents have died from the infectious virus since March 2020, and tens of thousands more fell ill.

Saint Alphonsus Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Steven Nemerson, St. Luke's Health System Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim Souza, and Primary Health CEO Dr. David Peterman are set to address the upward trend of infections at a noon press conference.

Officials say St. Luke's has seen inpatient COVID admissions double in recent weeks along with a 100% increase in ICU admissions, while COVID-19 patients at Saint Alphonsus have more than doubled. At Primary Health, medical staff has reported both an increase in daily COVID tests in July and an increase in positivity rates across all age groups.

All three health systems have announced that they are requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September deadlines or face termination.

