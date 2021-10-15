Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare conducting survey on how COVID-19 pandemic affected behavioral health

The survey is open to all Idahoans through Oct. 31, 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare's (IDHW) Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) is conducting an anonymous survey to better understand how Idahoan's attitudes, behavior and needs have changed during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey is open to any Idaho resident statewide.

"The pandemic has shifted many aspects of our lives over the past year and a half," said Danielle Pere, the bureau chief in the Divison of Behavioral Health. "We want to know more about how it has affected Idahoans so we can help fill gaps and respond more effectively as the pandemic continues."

Through the survey, IDHW believes DBH will be able to better understand the health and social impacts the pandemic has had on Idaho residents. The department said this will allow them to "inform policy decisions, resource deployment, and program and product development and dissemination."

Once the results of the survey are put together, they will be available on the DBH webpage, the state's COVID-19 data dashboard, and here.

