Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to hold its weekly meeting regarding COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. While meetings have recently been solely focused on the statewide vaccine rollout, Tuesday's meeting will be open to any COVID-19 related topics.

IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dr. Christopher Ball, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn and Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner will be present during the meeting and give brief updates.

Idaho Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds will also be present.

The meeting comes just one day after all Idahoans aged 16 and older became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday afternoon, over 491,000 Idahoans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

During last week's meeting, Jeppesen outlined the success of the state's vaccine rollout. With the help of the state's COVID-19 vaccine registration system, nearly 100,000 Idahoans registered to get the vaccine. Of that number, more than half either received the vaccine or were scheduled to receive it soon.