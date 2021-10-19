Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Health leaders to discuss COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Saturday marked one month since Idaho expanded crisis standards of care statewide.

BOISE, Idaho — Just one week after one of Idaho's leading medical experts announced that the COVID-19 pandemic was transitioning to an endemic, the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) will give an update on COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday afternoon.

IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turney, Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dr. Christopher Ball, and Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds speak during the meeting.

Among those who attended the virtual briefing last week was Dr. Steven Nemerson, the chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System. He discussed the current state of hospitals in the state, the long-term effects the virus will have on healthcare workers, and transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Nemerson referred to that day as "D-Day in the battle against COVID." During Tuesday's briefing, he said he was wrong and informed attendees that COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic, but an endemic.

"We've lost the war. COVID is here to stay," Nemerson said. "Because we can't vaccinate enough of the public to eradicate it."

Idaho's most recent hospitalization data from Oct. 15 report 555 Idahoans currently in the hospital due to COVID-19 complications. Additionally, 171 people are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Both reports are down from record highs reported on Sept. 24 (793 hospitalized, 213 in ICU), but Jeppesen said during last week's briefing that the current rates are still significantly exhausting healthcare resources.

Saturday marked one month since Idaho was forced to expand crisis standards of care statewide in response to a spike in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. An overwhelming majority of those who end up hospitalized or dead from the virus are unvaccinated, doctors say. Just over half of eligible Idahoans - those ages 12 and older - are fully vaccinated.

Since that grim designation, the surge has shown little sign of improvement. Kootenai Health in hard-hit North Idaho set a new record for COVID-19 patients in their ICU on Monday, and with other hospitals in the Treasure Valley reporting dwindling hospital beds and other resources.

At this time, Idaho is still operating under crisis standards of care.

