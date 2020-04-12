Live at 5:15 p.m.: Central District Health to vote on new public health order

If approved by the board, the order would limit social gatherings in both public and private settings to fewer than ten people, with a few exemptions.

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health Board will vote on a proposed public health order for Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties during a meeting that is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. MT Friday. The meeting will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

If approved by the board, the order would limit social gatherings in both public and private settings to fewer than ten people, with exemptions for religious services and educational activities.

Masks would be required in both indoor and outdoor settings when physical distancing is not possible. The order does have a few exceptions, including children under age 2, people who have certain medical conditions, and anyone who is obtaining a service involving the nose, face or head, such as dental work.

Businesses would also be strongly encouraged to implement delivery or curbside pick-up services, and additional restrictions would be placed on restaurants, bars, breweries, taprooms, wineries and distilleries.

Visits to long term care facilities, jails and prisons would be prohibited while the order is in effect.

Organized youth and adult sports and activities in which physical distancing of six feet is not possible would be prohibited.

Central District Health will have a viewing area for the public at the district's headquarters at 707 N. Armstrong Place, Boise, ID 83704. There will be limited capacity and everyone must wear face masks and follow other health guidelines, including physically distancing six feet away from other people.

The public had until 5:15 p.m. Thursday to submit written comments regarding the order.

