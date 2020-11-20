Idaho guard members help out at COVID testing site in Meridian

About 100 members of the Idaho Air and Army National Guard began training Thursday at the Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — You could call this a case of "heroes helping heroes."

About 100 members of the Idaho Air and Army National Guard began training Thursday at the Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Meridian.

As Gov. Brad Little announced Friday, they'll assist civilian healthcare providers who are now facing record numbers of COVID-19 patients.



"Our ultimate goal here is to relieve our civilian healthcare providers from some of the routine tasks that they've been doing here for a long time and be able to free them up, as the governor and his team have stated, to be able to be more directly involved in patient care aspect of it," said Brigadier Gen. Russell Johnson, Idaho National Guard.



"Today I am working in the laboratory so the actual testing of the results you know strep throat. COVID, of course. COVID-19 is the biggest one that we're focusing on," said Sr. Airman Emily Berry, Idaho National Guard.



"Today I was placed on traffic control, so I am essentially helping screen, people that need appointments, have appointments, if they need to go inside we ask them a checklist of questions, and make sure they're able to go inside," said Specialist Hudson Martin, Idaho Army National Guard.

"Thank you to all the medical professionals. That's huge they're doing such great work, so thank you," Berry said.



Because the governor's proclamation was just a few days ago, the Idaho National Guard is still evaluating some requests for help around the state.



The guard's pandemic response mission is set for 30 days. At that point, they'll evaluate the effect as officials look at what to do next.

