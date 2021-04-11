Idaho governor will sue Biden Administration over vaccine mandates

The White House has required Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday afternoon that Idaho will join other states in a lawsuit against the administration of President Joe Biden in response to a new federal vaccine mandate for workers.

The suit comes after the White House unveiled the new requirement that Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will either need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The new rules, which go into effect Jan. 4, apply to an estimated 84 million people, although it is unclear how many in that group are already vaccinated.

Another group of workers - those employed by nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid - would be required to get the vaccine, without the option to undergo testing instead.

Companies that fail to comply with the mandate could be fined up to $14,000 per violation under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In a statement, Little said he had previously expressed his opposition to a vaccine mandate in a September letter.

"I joined Idaho leaders in communicating to President Joe Biden in September our concerns with his federal vaccine mandate on private business, and we threatened legal action if he did not rescind the directive. Not surprisingly, President Biden is plowing forward with his OSHA rule to punish America's businesses – yet another unprecedented federal overreach into the private sector," Little wrote. "I have been actively working with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and my legal team, and we will join a multistate lawsuit Friday to stop this latest attempt to force the private sector to police President Biden's vaccine mandates."

COVID-19 has sickened nearly 300,000 Idahoans and killed 3,600 since the pandemic began. The state lags behind the national average for vaccination rates.

