Live at 12:30 p.m. - Idaho governor set to make announcement amid COVID-19 surge

Gov. Brad Little's address comes one day after the state hit a record high of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is set to make an announcement about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The governor's address will begin at 12:30 p.m. MST and will be streamed live in this story.

Little has not indicated what the announcement will be about. The address comes amid a major surge in COVID-19 cases that Idaho hospital leaders warn has the potential to overwhelm the healthcare system.

As of Monday, 143 COVID-19 patients were being treated in ICUs across the state, a new record high. A total of 459 others are hospitalized with the illness outside of intensive care.

More than 2,300 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 since March 2020.

Doctors say the current surge is being driven by the more-infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, and is almost exclusively affecting those who are unvaccinated.

Less than half of Idahoans older than 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Check back for updates.

It’s been one week since full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,763 more Idahoans have chosen to receive the vaccine since then! Way to go! Keep it up, Idaho! #Choosetovaccinate #ourbestshot — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) August 31, 2021

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus