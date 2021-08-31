Live at 12:30 p.m. - Idaho governor set to make announcement amid COVID-19 surge

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is set to make an announcement about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
The governor's address will begin at 12:30 p.m. MST and will be streamed live in this story.
Little has not indicated what the announcement will be about. The address comes amid a major surge in COVID-19 cases that Idaho hospital leaders warn has the potential to overwhelm the healthcare system.
As of Monday, 143 COVID-19 patients were being treated in ICUs across the state, a new record high. A total of 459 others are hospitalized with the illness outside of intensive care.
More than 2,300 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 since March 2020.
Doctors say the current surge is being driven by the more-infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, and is almost exclusively affecting those who are unvaccinated.
Less than half of Idahoans older than 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
