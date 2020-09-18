Watch live at 1 p.m. - Gov. Brad Little to provide update on Idaho Rebounds

The state has remained in Stage 4 of its reopening plan since June.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will give his bi-weekly update on COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

Idaho is still in Stage 4 of the state's reopening plan.

Ada County is the only county in Idaho that remains in Stage 3.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the JRW East Conference Room.

You can watch it live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel.

This comes as 275 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Idaho on Thursday, while another 60 cases are considered probable.



Our two-week average is hovering around 255 cases.

New testing data from the state shows our positivity rate is dropping as well -- now sitting at 6.9 percent.



Ada, Bonneville and Canyon counties are the top three hot spots this week across Idaho.



Five new virus-related deaths were confirmed, while about 290 more have recovered.

Two weeks ago, Little said that Idaho has not met the metrics needed to move out of Stage 4 health restrictions. He added that COVID hospitalization numbers were not where we want to be as Idaho heads into flu season, which is expected to tap the state's healthcare system even more.

Idaho has been stalled in Stage 4 for over three months. It was initially set to expire on June 27. Stage 4 allows gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken.





