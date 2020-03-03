Idaho Governor Brad Little gives update on coronavirus

In a Twitter message, Gov. Little said he is putting together a group of health care, education, business and government leaders to make sure Idaho is prepared.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little is urging Idahoans to wash their hands regularly and take precautions to avoid respiratory disease including staying home if you are sick in the wake of new reports of the coronavirus in the Pacific Northwest.

The governor plans to host a press conference on the coronavirus Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m.

We will live stream the press conference on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page) and our YouTube channel.

Representatives from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management will be on hand to answer questions about Idaho's response and preparedness to a potential novel coronavirus outbreak.

Little posted a brief video on Twitter Monday stating that "Idaho is carefully and closely monitoring the novel coronavirus."

Little says he is creating a working group of agencies, leaders in health care, education, business and local governments to make sure all Idaho communities are prepared.

The press conference will also be streamed on the Governor's Facebook page.

"At this time the immunity risk to general public has been and continues to be low," Little said in his Twitter announcement.

GET BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: How to customize and navigate the new KTVB app

"We are working hard to make sure our response and level of care in Idaho rises to the expectation of our citizens," Little said. He added to be on the watch for updates from his office in the coming days and weeks.

You can follow @IdahoCOVID19 for official information regarding coronavirus in Idaho.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 82% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.

Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.