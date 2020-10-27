Live at noon: Gov. Little to answer coronavirus questions during statewide telephone town hall

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will take part in a statewide telephone town hall today to provide information and answer questions about COVID-19 in Idaho.
You can listen to the meeting live at noon.
On Monday, the governor announced that he was rolling the state back to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.
Little said the decision was made due to healthcare facilities facing increased demand and capacity constraints due to COVID-19 statewide.
Effective at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Stage 3 restrictions were put into place statewide. Those include:
- Indoor gatherings must be limited to 50 people or less
- Outdoor gatherings must remain at 25% capacity or less
- Social distancing guidelines remain in place
- Long-term care facilities must require masks on the premises
- Seating-only at nightclubs, bars and restaurants. Nightclubs can only operate as bars
- Employers are encouraged to continue allowing employees to work remotely or to make special accommodations for in-house employees
The weekly town hall meeting is hosted by AARP. Idaho Commission on Aging Administrator Judy Bicknell Taylor will also take part in the hour-long conversation.
Participants can join the meeting by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637.
