Live at noon: Gov. Little to answer coronavirus questions during statewide telephone town hall

The weekly meeting is hosted by AARP. Idaho Commission on Aging Administrator Judy Bicknell Taylor will take part in the hour-long conversation.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will take part in a statewide telephone town hall today to provide information and answer questions about COVID-19 in Idaho.

You can listen to the meeting live at noon.

On Monday, the governor announced that he was rolling the state back to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

Little said the decision was made due to healthcare facilities facing increased demand and capacity constraints due to COVID-19 statewide.

Effective at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Stage 3 restrictions were put into place statewide. Those include:

Indoor gatherings must be limited to 50 people or less

Outdoor gatherings must remain at 25% capacity or less

Social distancing guidelines remain in place

Long-term care facilities must require masks on the premises

Seating-only at nightclubs, bars and restaurants. Nightclubs can only operate as bars

Employers are encouraged to continue allowing employees to work remotely or to make special accommodations for in-house employees

The weekly town hall meeting is hosted by AARP. Idaho Commission on Aging Administrator Judy Bicknell Taylor will also take part in the hour-long conversation.

Participants can join the meeting by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus