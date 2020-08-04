Idaho governor announces new advisory committee to oversee coronavirus funding

Members of the panel represent state, local and tribal governments as well as Idaho business.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video posted above is an interview with Dr. David Pate, former St. Luke's Health System CEO and a member of the governor's Coronavirus Task Force.

Governor Brad Little is forming a new committee to oversee about $1.25 billion in federal funds that Idaho will receive to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The governor signed an executive order Tuesday afternoon, establishing the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee.

The office of State Controller Brandon Woolf will report the use of funds on the Transparent Idaho website, so anyone can go online and see how the federal funds are used.

In a statement sent out Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Little said that "the federal funds will not be used to create new government programs in Idaho, and we will uphold our Constitutional mandate to provide a long-term, structurally balanced budget for the people of Idaho."

The committee will make recommendations to ensure the federal funds are appropriately prioritized and efficiently distributed across state, local and tribal governments. The funds are expected to be available on or around April 24.

Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee members include:

Alex Adams, Administrator, Division of Financial Management (Chair)

Senator Steve Bair, Co-chair, Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee

Representative Rick Youngblood, Co-chair, Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee

Josh Whitworth, Chief of Staff, Office of the State Controller

Jani Revier, Director, Idaho Department of Labor

Tom Kealey, Director, Idaho Department of Commerce

Shawn Keough, State Board of Education member

Lisa Hettinger, Deputy Director, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

Garden City Mayor John Evans, city government representative

Seth Grigg, Executive Director, Idaho Association of Counties, county government representative

Chantel Greene, Nez Perce Tribe, tribal government representative

Dennis Johnson, large business representative

Matt Newton, small/midsize business representative

Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, Intergovernmental Affairs Director, Office of the Governor

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: