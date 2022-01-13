Idaho Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden react to SCOTUS COVID-19 vaccine mandate verdict for private businesses

Hours after the U.S Supreme Court halted the OSHA vaccine-or-test rule, Idaho Gov. Little and AG Wasden praised the decision.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, hours after the U.S Supreme Court halted the OSHA vaccine-or-test rule, Idaho Governor, Brad Little, and Idaho Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden, responded praising the decision.

"Idaho was quick to join other states in challenging Biden's unprecedented government overreach into the lives of 84 million American workers with his OSHA vaccine mandate on private business,” said Little and Wasden in a news release. “The states' actions led to the highest Court's ruling today upholding Americans' freedoms, and it affirms our position that the government cannot wield such power in private sector decisions.”

SCOTUS’s conservative majority concluded the Biden administration overstepped its authority by attempting to impose OSHA’s vaccine-or-test-rule on U.S private businesses with at least 100 employees. OSHA had estimated the rule would save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.

The U.S supreme court also allowed the Biden administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate that will impact approximately 20 million healthcare workers.

“We are disappointed the Court narrowly upheld Biden's vaccine mandate on healthcare workers because it intensifies a problem confronting our country – we already have a short supply of healthcare workers available to handle the pandemic,” Little and Wasden said. “We will continue to hold the line on our third lawsuit challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which for now is stayed in the courts, and we will remain vigilant and aggressive in defending Idahoans and Idaho businesses from future attempts at federal overreach in whatever form."

