Idaho facing backlog of COVID-19 tests; Gov. Little still weighing possible extension of stay-at-home order

Idaho Gov. Brad Little toured the Idaho State Laboratory Monday afternoon and spoke about the challenges facing the state when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above is from Sunday's Viewpoint, in which the governor discusses his thought process on the stay-at-home order.

Gov. Brad Little on Monday toured the Idaho State Laboratory, one of many public and private labs conducting testing of possible COVID-19 samples.

In an interview released by the governor's office, Little said there has not been enough testing in Idaho due to a lack of necessary supplies, but noted that state officials are leaving "no stone unturned" in an effort to procure supplies needed for testing.

The Idaho State Laboratory in Boise has expanded its testing capacity and can now process up to 200 samples each day, according to Dr. Christopher Ball, laboratory bureau chief for Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.

Ball said the goal is to test and return results as quickly as possible. Most results are returned within 24 hours and some are same-day. However, he noted that there is a statewide backlog for testing.

"Broadly speaking across the state of Idaho, yes, there is a backlog for testing," he said. "There is very much a high level of demand that outstrips the supply. Here at the Bureau of Laboratories, we are not currently running a backlog by virtue of the fact that we've been able to work very closely with our public health partners and really restrict the types of samples that we're seeing."

While the state lab has been able to keep up with the demand so far, Ball said they are struggling to obtain the materials needed for testing.

"The primary barrier we're facing, and I think all testing laboratories are facing, is access to the supply chain for the materials needed for testing," he said.

"It's a constant struggle to make sure we can get all of the testing reagents and sampling materials that we need to keep up with the demand."

While laboratories throughout the state work to churn out test results, Little said he has been impressed with how most Idahoans have followed the stay-at-home order, though he has not yet made a decision on whether to extend the order, which is set to expire on Wednesday. He added that he is gathering information available from "all of the collective science," before making a decision.

"What we don't want is to have another wave [of coronavirus cases]," he said. "I'm very concerned about the economic impact but if you have another wave, it could be more devastating than the first one and I want people to have confidence that we're doing the right thing. So the decision that we're gonna make in the next couple days is gonna be based on how do we prevent another wave and do the best we can to protect the longterm safety and the economic resilience of the state of Idaho."

Little is scheduled to host a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide updates on the stay-at-home order. KTVB will carry it live.

