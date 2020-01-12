Idaho doctor urges public to limit holiday travel, gatherings to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations

Retired CEO of St. Luke's Health Systems Dr. David Pate is pleading with Idahoans to make sacrifices over the holiday season to slow the spread of COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Idaho reached a grim milestone when the number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000.

Looking back to March, when the pandemic first began, retired CEO of St. Luke's Health Systems Dr. David Pate knew COVID-19 cases would rise, but never imagined it would get to the level it is today.

Simply, he believed over time and with enough education on how to slow the spread of the virus, the public would take those steps to prevent the spread.

Fast forward to today, that is not the case. Compared to other states, however, Idaho is not the best or the worst.

"If you look at the different states based on the number of people hospitalized for COVID, adjusted for the population, actually, Nevada is in the worst spot. Their hospitalizations went up 25% in the last week, so they're in a really bad spot," Pate said. "Montana comes in second for our neighboring states, then Wyoming, and then comes Idaho, and then Utah, even though their health system is more stressed than ours, and then Oregon and then Washington comes in last of all of our surrounding states."

Pate expects to see another increase in cases over the next week or two. What Idaho is seeing now can significantly change depending on how much or how little Idahoans travel during the holidays.

Anyone traveling over the holidays or hosting a traveler should get tested and limit their interaction with others regardless of the test result, according to Pate.

Regardless of views on COVID-19, Pate is urging everyone to put aside their views for the next few months. He also suggested limiting gatherings and continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing. He said it is the only way to reduce the number of hospitalizations.

