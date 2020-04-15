Idaho Diaper Bank holds distribution event for families in need of diapers

An Idaho non-profit is planning a drive-thru event to give families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak diapers and other necessary items.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses other ways you can help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Idaho Diaper Bank, an Idaho non-profit that provides low-income families with childcare necessities, is working with Boise non-profit Astegos to put on a diaper distribution event at the Village in Meridian on Saturday.

Although there is a great need for these items, food banks are not distributing diapers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Idaho Diaper Bank.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., families that are experiencing unemployment from the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to receive a supply of hygiene products for their children.

Families in need can visit the front of Big Al's facing Eagle Road in Meridian while practicing social distancing, as the event will be conducted in a drive-thru fashion.

According to a press release from Idaho Diaper Bank, the demand for diapers and other hygiene products has increased exponentially in the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic causing a spike in Idaho unemployment rates.

Because supplies is limited, Idaho Diaper Bank and Astegos are asking only those families in need to participate in the distribution event. More information is available on the Idaho Diaper Bank website.

For more resources available to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus