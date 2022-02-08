Watch live at 2:30 p.m. - Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to hold weekly COVID-19 media briefing

The briefing will address efforts to limit the spread and infections tied to the extremely contagious Omicron variant.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) will hold its weekly media briefing about the situation of COVID-19 in the Gem State, today at 2:30 p.m.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho has seen new daily case numbers surge to the highest they have been since the state's first case was confirmed. Also, crisis standards of care have been activated for a second time in the Central, Southwest and South Central public health districts, which include the Treasure and Magic Valleys.

On Monday, Feb. 7, there were 1,986 reported new cases and 17 deaths in Idaho. Since the start of the pandemic, Idaho has reported 4,479 COVID-related deaths and 393,053 total confirmed and probable cases.

Data for the daily case numbers reported in recent weeks do not include at-home "rapid test" results, people who may have COVID but have not been tested, and more than 40,700 positive lab tests still pending review and follow-up in Idaho's seven public health districts.

The first case of the sub-variant of the Omicron COVID-19 in Ada County was confirmed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Jan.28.

The infectiousness and severity of Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 are still unknown. The earlier Omicron variant, BA.1, is responsible for 98% of the current infections in the Treasure Valley, according to Health and Welfare.

During last week's meeting, IDHW director Dave Jeppesen confirmed the crisis standards of care activation in the three local health districts remain in place, citing "a severe shortage of staffing and blood supplies."

Saint Alphonsus Health System requested the activation of crisis standards on Friday, Jan. 21, pointing to a nationwide blood shortage and a lack of clinical and non-clinical staff, due in large part to a high rate of illness.

Jeppesen also provided a chart with information from Dec. 1, 2021 through Jan. 29, 2022. The chart from IDHW showed those who have received a COVID-19 booster shot are 11 times less likely to be hospitalized and 20 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated.

IDHW's briefing Tuesday will be live stream at 2:30 p.m. on KTVB.com and on KTVB's YouTube channel.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus